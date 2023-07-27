Manipur: Four including one cop injured in fresh violence

Four persons, including one state police personnel, sustained injuries in a fresh round of encounters between security forces and suspected armed miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since first week of May (File Photo)

The firing and retaliation between the two sides started around 5am at Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Terakhongsangbi areas under Phougakchao Ikhai police station in Bishnupur district, said the people mentioned above.

However, the report of one police personnel and three village volunteers getting injured came to light at around 1.45pm, they said.

The injured persons were taken to the Bishnupur district hospital and another hospital in Imphal for treatment. The condition of one of the injured persons was critical, claimed the people.

“We heard firing sounds when we reached near Kwakta in Bishnupur district,” a journalist who visited the area on Thursday said.

On Wednesday, an unruly mob burnt around 15/16 abandoned houses and partially burnt the forest guest house at Moreh, a border town located about 110 km south of Imphal near the Indo-Myanmar border, according to the police. Security forces intervened and dispersed the mob.

On Tuesday, three civilians including a student sustained injuries when suspected armed miscreants fired at Heikol, Phougakchao Ikhai areas. Manipur police in a statement issued late Wednesday evening said, “Security forces retaliated the firing and repelled the miscreants.”

In another incident on Tuesday, two buses used by security forces to transport security personnel were set on fire by allegedly a mob in Kangpokpi district around 6.30pm.

Following the incident, Manipur police on Wednesday night said they arrested nine people, including a minor, for alleged arson and attack on police personnel at Sapermeina in Kangpokpi.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between two tribal communities – Meitei and Kuki – since the first week of May, in which around 142 people have been killed so far and over 50,000 people displaced, besides the burning of many houses and villages.

