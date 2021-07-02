Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Multiplexes, gyms & stadiums to open from July 5: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms, and sports stadiums in the state would open from July 5, as the Covid-19 situation appeared to be well under control
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 09:23 PM IST
At the high-level Covid-19 review meeting, the CM said that these places would now open following Covid safety protocols. “Due to the pandemic, the cinema hall operators and their business had suffered a lot. Sympathetically think over their needs and problems”, he told the officers concerned.

He said that the Covid pandemic in the state was now under control with the infection rate at the bare minimum. “In the past 24 hours, the state did 2.70 lakh tests of which only 133 cases were found Covid positive while 228 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospitals. The state so far (since March 2020) did 5.83 crore Covid tests and 16.81 lakh Covid patients recovered,” he said.

Yogi also said that soon the people of the state would get Purvanchal Expressway, the foundation stone for which was laid in July 2018. “The construction of the expressway is almost complete,” he said and asked the officers concerned to prepare a plan for developing industrial clusters along this expressway.

‘ESTABLISH HEALRH ATMs’’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the officers concerned to consider the idea of establishing ‘Health ATMs’ in rural areas, small towns and big cities as part of the state’s efforts to provide better health facilities to people.

“With ultra-modern machines, help people check blood pressure, body mass index, metabolic age, body fat ratio, hydration level, pulse rate, muscle mass, weight and other health parameters quickly and at one spot and also train technicians to operate these health machines,” he said.

He asked the officers to make a detailed work plan for the execution of the idea.

