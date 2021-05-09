Mumbai: 104-year-old man from Palghar beats Covid

A 104-year-old man, a Palghar resident, has recovered from Covid-19, making him the oldest survivor of the virus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a government official.

Centenarian, Shyamrao Ingle was admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar a few days ago, after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The patient had slight breathlessness, which improved after treatment. His food intake also improved after being low initially,” said the official. Palghar district collector Dr Manik Gursal presented a bouquet to the patient after his discharge. He said the grit and strong willpower showed by the patient, as he fought through the infection, was commendable.

A 104-year-old man, a Palghar resident, has recovered from Covid-19, making him the oldest survivor of the virus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a government official. Centenarian, Shyamrao Ingle was admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar a few days ago, after testing positive for Covid-19. “The patient had slight breathlessness, which improved after treatment. His food intake also improved after being low initially,” said the official. Palghar district collector Dr Manik Gursal presented a bouquet to the patient after his discharge. He said the grit and strong willpower showed by the patient, as he fought through the infection, was commendable.