Mumbai civic body approves 536 crore for power plant on Vaitarna dam

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Monday approved ₹536 crore for a power plant project at Vaitarna Dam.

According to BMC officials, 20-megawatt power will be generated annually from the hydro power plant, while an additional 80-megawatt power will be generated from the floating solar power plant on the dam.

With this, BMC has become the first civic body in the country to take a step towards hybrid energy generation.

The hydro and solar plants will generate about 208 million units of energy per year and is likely to save BMC’s ₹24 crore on electricity bills every year.

The construction of the project would be completed in next two years. The power generated from the plants will be supplied to the state-run electricity body. In return, the amount will be adjusted in BMC’s electricity bill consumptions.

Meanwhile, the civic body also appointed contractors to address flooding at 58 spots, for which tenders for works, such as widening of storm water drains, rivers, nullahs, worth ₹190 crore, were approved on Monday.

Prominent flooding spots that will be catered to include the Gandhi Market (Matunga), JK Mehta Road (Santacruz), cargo complex (Andheri East), Lokhande Marg (Chembur), Gautam Nagar (Deonar), Chandavarkar lane (Borivli) and Mahesh Nagar (Goregaon).