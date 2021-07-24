Mumbai house collapse: Injured man unaware of family’s deaths

Parvez Shaikh, 50, lost his wife Shamshad, 45; both daughters Neha, 35, and Farin, 22, as well as father Mokar, 80, after their house collapsed in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar area on Friday, amid heavy rainfall.

Unaware of his loss, he is currently undergoing treatment at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital.

The family had bought the house a year ago for better accessibility and more space for his family. After buying the house, he hired a local contractor for the construction of the upper floor.

Shaikh’s mother, too, survived the incident and is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. He and his mother are unaware of the deaths in the family.

“We haven’t told Parvez anything. His son has gone to Uttar Pradesh. We are waiting for him to reach the city by tonight [Friday night]. Then we will tell him the truth,” said Shaikh’s friend Mohammed Shaikh, who stays in the same lane.

The family’s relatives said they never saw any crack in the structure.

“We have visited their house several times but we never noticed any cracks on the walls,” Shaikh’s sister-in-law Saiyad Dilshad said at Rajawadi Hospital, while waiting for the bodies for the last rites.

“Parvez had such a happy family. He bought the house as it was well-connected and had more space for his family members,” said Dilshad.

Farin’s body was the last to be recovered from the debris. “Farin had left her studies in Class 9. But during the lockdown, she enrolled in Class 10 and was determined to complete her studies. She wanted to do her graduation also,” said Dilshad