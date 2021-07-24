Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai house collapse: Injured man unaware of family’s deaths
others

Mumbai house collapse: Injured man unaware of family’s deaths

Parvez Shaikh, 50, lost his wife Shamshad, 45; both daughters Neha, 35, and Farin, 22, as well as father Mokar, 80, after their house collapsed in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar area on Friday, amid heavy rainfall
By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:33 AM IST
HT Image

Parvez Shaikh, 50, lost his wife Shamshad, 45; both daughters Neha, 35, and Farin, 22, as well as father Mokar, 80, after their house collapsed in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar area on Friday, amid heavy rainfall.

Unaware of his loss, he is currently undergoing treatment at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital.

The family had bought the house a year ago for better accessibility and more space for his family. After buying the house, he hired a local contractor for the construction of the upper floor.

Shaikh’s mother, too, survived the incident and is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. He and his mother are unaware of the deaths in the family.

“We haven’t told Parvez anything. His son has gone to Uttar Pradesh. We are waiting for him to reach the city by tonight [Friday night]. Then we will tell him the truth,” said Shaikh’s friend Mohammed Shaikh, who stays in the same lane.

The family’s relatives said they never saw any crack in the structure.

“We have visited their house several times but we never noticed any cracks on the walls,” Shaikh’s sister-in-law Saiyad Dilshad said at Rajawadi Hospital, while waiting for the bodies for the last rites.

“Parvez had such a happy family. He bought the house as it was well-connected and had more space for his family members,” said Dilshad.

Farin’s body was the last to be recovered from the debris. “Farin had left her studies in Class 9. But during the lockdown, she enrolled in Class 10 and was determined to complete her studies. She wanted to do her graduation also,” said Dilshad

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tweet about wood used to make the logo impresses people

Sundar Pichai posts pic of Google’s dino game, it has a surprise

Anaconda named Ivy enjoys an underwater swim, video wins people’s love

This dog may not be the best workout partner but that’s what makes her adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP