Mumbai likely to get respite from heat this week

The city is likely to get a reprieve from rising temperatures over the next week, according to the official forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mumbai, along with the other parts of Maharashtra, may also witness thunderstorms and lighting. IMD had on Thursday issued a storm warning for 13 districts, including Mumbai city and suburbs, warning of a possibility of rain until Saturday.

As per IMD’s forecast, partly cloudy skies are likely to prevail over the weekend. Cloudy skies and an increase in relative humidity on Friday resulted in a near normal temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius. The temperature over the next two days may dip slightly, to about 32 degrees Celsius. The mercury had touched a season high of 35.8 degrees on April 6, but has consistently reduced in subsequent days.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning (indicating thunderstorms, lighting and isolated rainfall) has been issued for Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Solapur and Sindhudurg districts. In Vidarbha and Marathwada, thundershowers will continue for at least the next three days, with a possibility of hail.