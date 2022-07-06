Mumbai rains: NDRF personnel arrive in Palghar amid heavy downpour

Mumbai has been at the receiving end of torrential monsoon rains that has been wreaking havoc in the city and adjoining places. In order to ensure safety of people, a team of National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) personnel from Pune arrived in Palghar on Wednesday. The team comprises of 20 jawans, two officers, with four 30 HP Over Board Motor(OBM) and four Inflattable Rubber Boat(IRB) along with a dog squad, said Inspector Arakhita Jena,NDRF, who is leading the operations.

“We also have with us cutting tools to rescue people from buildings, life detector equipments, chemical suits, masks in case of chemical hazards and other equipments. We will be stationed in Manor for atleast a month or till further orders”, said Jena.

Since the past few days, Palghar district has received torrential downpour and in the last 24 hours, around 78:3mm rainfall was reported while Vasai recorded 217mm followed by Palghar getting 139mm rainfall, a government official said.

The NDRF have also been deployed in Mumbai, Thane, and Kolhapur and one each in Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde is monitoring the disaster management and response heavy rainfall continued in many districts of the state including Mumbai,Palghar,Raigad and other areas.