Mumbai rains: NDRF personnel arrive in Palghar amid heavy downpour
Mumbai has been at the receiving end of torrential monsoon rains that has been wreaking havoc in the city and adjoining places. In order to ensure safety of people, a team of National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) personnel from Pune arrived in Palghar on Wednesday. The team comprises of 20 jawans, two officers, with four 30 HP Over Board Motor(OBM) and four Inflattable Rubber Boat(IRB) along with a dog squad, said Inspector Arakhita Jena,NDRF, who is leading the operations.
“We also have with us cutting tools to rescue people from buildings, life detector equipments, chemical suits, masks in case of chemical hazards and other equipments. We will be stationed in Manor for atleast a month or till further orders”, said Jena.
Since the past few days, Palghar district has received torrential downpour and in the last 24 hours, around 78:3mm rainfall was reported while Vasai recorded 217mm followed by Palghar getting 139mm rainfall, a government official said.
The NDRF have also been deployed in Mumbai, Thane, and Kolhapur and one each in Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde is monitoring the disaster management and response heavy rainfall continued in many districts of the state including Mumbai,Palghar,Raigad and other areas.
Ayodhya priest requests Amit Shah to take action against ‘Kaali’ filmmaker
A priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya has requested Union home minister Amit Shah to take stern action against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for releasing an objectionable poster of her documentary 'Kaali'. A poster of the Canada-based director's film showing Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBTQ flag created an uproar on social media. Multiple FIRs have been registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde pulls up officials over biker’s pothole death
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, reprimanded officials following the death of a biker after hitting a pothole at Kajupada on Ghodbunder Road. Shinde is conducting a meeting with all the six municipal corporations and disaster management cells across Thane district at the Thane Collectorate. The stretch of the road is under the Mira Bhayandar Municipal limits while it is maintained by state Public Works Department.
Sutradhara’s tales: When Pune minted coins…literally!
Pune city is blessed with some avid coin collectors who opened up their treasures to me to reveal the historical coins that were minted in the city, three four centuries ago. Pune was never the capital of any significant dynasty, but rose to power in the 18th century under the Peshwas. But, first minted coins of Pune were published half a century earlier by non-other than emperor Aurangzeb.
At BJP programme, WB governor Dhankhar attacks TMC government
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped up his attack against the Trinamool Congress government in the state while speaking at a program organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to celebrate the birth anniversary of party idealogue Shyamaprasad Mookerjee. The TMC government's acrimonious relationship with Raj Bhawan has been in the news for various reasons ever since Dhankhar was appointed governor in July 2019.
Madhya Pradesh police book TMC MP Mahua Moitra over comments on Goddess Kaali
Trinamool Congress member of Parliament Mahua Moitra has been booked by the Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after Moitra's comments on Goddess Kaali drew flak on social media, officials said on Wednesday. The action was taken against Moitra after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised objection on her comment. Multiple FIRs have been registered against Canada-based director Leena Manimekalai's in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
