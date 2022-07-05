Alert in 6 Maharashtra districts over heavy rain; Mumbai rail, road traffic hit
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Train services and road traffic were disrupted due to heavy rains. Massive waterlogging was reported in prominent areas of the city. Chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed administration in six districts to prepare for shifting residents in flood-prone areas.
Here are the top updates that you need to know vis a vis downpour in Mumbai and other parts of the state.
1. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked administrations of six districts to prepare for shifting residents in flood prone areas if needed, said Chief Minister's Office. District administration of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg as well as Kolhapur have been put on alert. NDRF teams are deputed, said the CMO.
2. Andheri subway has been closed due to water logging leading to traffic congestion.
3. According to Mumbai traffic police control room, there is water logging at Ashish Cinema at Chembur.
4. Massive waterlogging has been reported at Sion Circle in Mumbai. The commuters are seen wading through the waters to reach their destinations.
5. Mumbai local train services and road traffic has been hit due to heavy rainfall. Local train services on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)- Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara and between CSMT and Panvel are operating with delays of 15 minutes owing to heavy rainfall, the Central Railways said.
6. The Kundalika river in Raigad district has crossed danger level while other rivers in Konkan region are flowing close to the danger level. This includes Ulhas river in Thane district.
7. Chief minister Shinde has also asked state administration to monitor situation in Mumbai which is witnessing heavy rainfall since Monday.
8.The local administration in Chiplun town of Ratnagiri district which saw devastating flood last year has been asked to keep informing the local citizens about flood situation in nearby rivers.
