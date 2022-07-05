Mumbai waterlogging nightmare returns with heavy rain| Video, and quick lowdown
- As downpour lashed the city on Monday, Mumbai witnessed scenes of waterlogging in several areas.
Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. With the monsoon onset, civic issues - such as waterlogging and traffic congestion - have returned in India's financial capital. As downpour lashed the city on Monday, Mumbai witnessed scenes of waterlogging in several areas. Waterlogging was also reported in the city's Sion area, which disrupted normal life.
Pictures tweeted by news agency ANI showed the roads of Sion road flooded with water with no person or running vehicle in sight. Waterlogging was also seen at Khandeshwar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai as commuters navigated their way through ankle-deep waters.
The weather department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rain in Mumbai for the next few days. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been reported to be deployed in the city as a precautionary measure. As per the colour codes followed by the authorities, while a 'green' alert is 'no warning', a 'yellow' alert means to stay on a lookout. An 'orange' alert means to 'stay prepared', a 'red' alert is to take action.
The city gets flooded every monsoon and stepping out of home becomes a perilous task as flooded streets, traffic congestion, slippery roads, and open potholes are among the few civic problems that make a comeback and inconvenience the people.
According to civic officials, the city recorded 21 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 6pm Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 17 mm and 25 mm of rainfall, respectively, according to PTI report.
Meanwhile, two NDRF teams have also been deployed in coastal Konkan in Maharashtra in view of an orange alert issued by the IMD (India Meteorological Department) for the next few days and considering last year's massive floods in two districts in the region.
Chiplun and Mahad cities witnessed massive floods last year, prompting authorities to launch major rescue operations. Incidents of landslides were also reported.
-
Global Livability Index: Bengaluru, ranked 146, scores least among Indian cities
Bengaluru may have topped the Union government's Ease of Living Index last year, but Karnataka's capital city fared the worst among Indian cities in the Economic Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Livability Index 2022, which was released on June 24. Bengaluru's position in Global Livability Index 2022 For the first time, a total of five Indian cities featured on the list; before 2022, only Delhi and Mumbai were featured.
-
Haryana: Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹10 lakh in Panipat
Panipat police have arrested a man for making a ransom call to a local commission agent by posing as a member of Kala Jatheri gang. He had demanded Rs 10 lakh extortion money from the commission agent. The accused has been identified as Ajay of Budha Khera village in Jind. The police said that they have now arrested three persons, including Ajay, Sunil alias Sahil and Akhil, in this case.
-
Four arrested for stealing copper wires from transformers in Karnal
Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of copper wires from transformers with the arrest of four of its members. The police said that they have recovered 2.5 quintal of copper wires, one illegal pistol, and three motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Bilal and Amjad alias Biaggi of Yamunanagar, Vasim Akram of Saharanpur, and Tahir of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Patiala man held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Karnal
Karnal police on Monday said they have arrested a Punjab-based man for his alleged involvement in writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of two education institutions in the city on June 20. The arrested man has been identified as Manjeet of Duladi village in Patiala. A police spokesperson said another accused, a resident of Barnala, Resham Singh was arrested by a team led by Assandh ASP Rajpurohit from Gurditpur village of Patiala on Sunday.
-
Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district. A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan's Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person. The accused were nabbed at a naka.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics