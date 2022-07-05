‘Yellow’ rain alert in city, IMD predicts heavier showers on Tuesday
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ weather alert on Monday, indicating very likely chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city and suburbs. An intense spell of rain, heavier than Monday, is expected on Tuesday. According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered ‘heavy’ and between 115.6mm and 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’.
Localised waterlogging might lead to minor disruptions at chronic water logging areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Rainfall accumulation is expected to be higher in Thane and Palghar districts. The first half of the day is expected to get more rainfall than the latter, with showers expected to be moderate-to-heavy in intensity, according to Akshay Deoras, researcher at University of Reading, Meteorology department.
Overcast conditions and moderate to heavy spells of rain returned to Mumbai on Monday after the city’s dry and sunny Sunday. The reason for this change in weather and increased rainfall since Monday is because a prevailing offshore trough, in close proximity to the Konkan Coast, became stronger on July 4, partly in response to a low-pressure area which has formed over eastern India, over north Odisha and south Jharkhand, experts said. “As a result, there is an increase in moisture and subsequently rainfall over Mumbai-MMR,” said Deoras, who tracks the southwest monsoon in India. The rainfall intensity will then decrease on July 6 and 7, before possibly increasing once again between July 8 and 10.
“Another low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around then, which will have a strong ‘pull’ effect and draw moisture over the Konkan,” said KS Hosalikar, head of IMD’s surface instrument division in Pune. He also said that it would be advisable to check weather conditions of an area before venturing out.
The interior regions of MMR, including the lakes which supply water to Mumbai, will hopefully see bountiful rains this week as the Bay of Bengal continues to throw up successive favourable weather systems, said Abizer Kachwala, an independent weather forecaster.
Jammu NGO writes to CJI, seeks withdrawal of remarks against Nupur Sharma
A Jammu-based human rights forum, For Human Rights and Social Justice on Monday wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking withdrawal of the 'indiscreet remarks' made by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala while dealing with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's writ petition. The forum said Nupur Sharma had been denied a free and fair trial.
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's “lost identity.” The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies.
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
