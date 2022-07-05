‘Yellow’ rain alert in city, IMD predicts heavier showers on Tuesday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ weather alert on Monday, indicating very likely chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city and suburbs. An intense spell of rain, heavier than Monday, is expected on Tuesday. According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered ‘heavy’ and between 115.6mm and 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’.

Localised waterlogging might lead to minor disruptions at chronic water logging areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Rainfall accumulation is expected to be higher in Thane and Palghar districts. The first half of the day is expected to get more rainfall than the latter, with showers expected to be moderate-to-heavy in intensity, according to Akshay Deoras, researcher at University of Reading, Meteorology department.

Overcast conditions and moderate to heavy spells of rain returned to Mumbai on Monday after the city’s dry and sunny Sunday. The reason for this change in weather and increased rainfall since Monday is because a prevailing offshore trough, in close proximity to the Konkan Coast, became stronger on July 4, partly in response to a low-pressure area which has formed over eastern India, over north Odisha and south Jharkhand, experts said. “As a result, there is an increase in moisture and subsequently rainfall over Mumbai-MMR,” said Deoras, who tracks the southwest monsoon in India. The rainfall intensity will then decrease on July 6 and 7, before possibly increasing once again between July 8 and 10.

“Another low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around then, which will have a strong ‘pull’ effect and draw moisture over the Konkan,” said KS Hosalikar, head of IMD’s surface instrument division in Pune. He also said that it would be advisable to check weather conditions of an area before venturing out.

The interior regions of MMR, including the lakes which supply water to Mumbai, will hopefully see bountiful rains this week as the Bay of Bengal continues to throw up successive favourable weather systems, said Abizer Kachwala, an independent weather forecaster.