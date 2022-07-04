Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi assembly clears bills to hike salaries of lawmakers
delhi news

Delhi assembly clears bills to hike salaries of lawmakers

The bills proposed a 66.67% salary hike for Delhi lawmakers, who are among the lowest-paid legislators in India
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak and other legislators arrive to attend the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak and other legislators arrive to attend the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Jul 04, 2022 03:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAlok K N Mishra

Five bills seeking a hike in salaries and allowances for Delhi ministers, MLAs and others were passed by the Delhi assembly after a thorough debate on Monday during which the bills were supported by ruling AAP MLAs as well as the opposition BJP MLAs. The bills were tabled in the morning when the first day of the two-day assembly session began.

At the end of the discussion, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia backed the move and said that people should have slightly more income than their requirements. “The proposal is to increase the (basic) salary from 12,000 to 30,000. The success of an institution depends on the quality of talent and for talent retention money is important. Talent promotion in politics is very important and the salary is a key component of this. For Delhi MLAs the salary and allowances are being increased from 54,000 pm to 90,000 pm. We should thank the taxpayers whose money is used for the salary that we get, and accept the proposal,” Sisodia said backing the proposals.

Minister for law, justice and legislative affairs Kailash Gahlot tabled the five salary and allowances amendment bills in the assembly on Monday for hiking the salary and allowances of Delhi government ministers, speaker and deputy speaker, leader of opposition, chief whip and members of the House.

The bills proposed a 66.67% salary hike for Delhi lawmakers, who are among the lowest-paid legislators in India. Now the path has been cleared for lawmakers in Delhi to get paid 90,000 a month, up from the existing 54,000. The salary and allowances of chief minister and ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip and the leader of opposition will increase from the existing 72,000 to 170,000, an official in Delhi assembly said.

The MLAs and others will have to wait a little longer before the hike comes into effect. Now the bills will be sent for the approval of the President. “The assembly secretariat will forward the Bill to the department of law, justice and legislative affairs of the Delhi government which will then forward it to the LG’s office from where it will be sent to the President through the Union ministry of home affairs,” said another assembly official who asked not to be named.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who supported the bills, said if required he will take a delegation of AAP MLAs to meet the President to request him to approve the bills so that the salary and allowances are increased. It will be for the first time in 11 years that salary and allowances of Delhi legislators will increase.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), in the first week of May, signed off on the increase, paving the way for the revision. HT first reported on Thursday that the Delhi government was going to bring in the bills in the assembly after the LG gave his approval for the introduction of the bills in the House.

In December 2015, the Delhi government proposed 2.10 lakh a month as salary and allowances for the MLAs, but the MHA did not agree with the proposal and the salary could not be hiked. In August 2021, the MHA approved an increase in salary and allowances of Delhi’s lawmakers to 90,000 a month, excluding reimbursements, a 66.67% increase, from the current 54,000.

According to an AAP leader, MLAs in Telangana have a salary of 2.5 lakh a month, those in Maharashtra 2.32 lakh, MLAs in Uttar Pradesh earn a salary of 1.87 lakh, in Jammu & Kashmir it is 1.6 lakh, in Uttarakhand it is 1.6 lakh, 1.3 lakh in Andhra Pradesh, 1.17 lakh in Goa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A view of Dhan Mill Compound at 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times)

    Delhi: From a granary to creative business street

    For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.

  • Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (Twitter/@AAPDelhi)

    Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt

    According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.

  • Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai. (ANI)

    Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister

    “Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.

  • A view of Humayun's Tomb on a rainy day in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

    Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday

    Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.

  • Monsoon turns Hauz Khas monument into an archipelago of stony islands.

    Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon

    Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out