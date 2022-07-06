Home / India News / Mumbai rain updates: Local train operations under Central Railway delayed | Top developments
india news

Mumbai rain updates: Local train operations under Central Railway delayed | Top developments

Mumbai rain LIVE Updates: Parts of Maharashtra and its capital city are witnessing heavy showers for yet another day on Wednesday.
Mumbai, India - July 05, 2022: Vehicles wade through waterlogged road due to incessant rain since morning at Kurla, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 05, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)&nbsp;
Mumbai, India - July 05, 2022: Vehicles wade through waterlogged road due to incessant rain since morning at Kurla, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 05, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) 
Published on Jul 06, 2022 10:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Parts of Maharashtra, including the state's capital city of Mumbai, continued to witness heavy rain on Wednesday, with the downpour resulting in waterlogging on the streets. Train operations, too, have been severely impacted.

Follow live updates on ongoing Monsoon season here

Here are some latest updates on today's situation in the country's financial capital:

(1.) Local train services under Central Railway are running 10 minutes behind schedule on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara, and CSMT and Panvel railway stations on the Harbour Railway.

Also Read | Deluge inundates Mumbai, more heavy rain to hit state; IMD sounds orange alert

(2.) Due to waterlogging, traffic movement was slow in several areas of the metropolis. These included Matunga Circle, Sakkar Panchayat, Hindmata Junction, Neelam Junction, Khar subway, Sea Link gate (towards Worli), Dadar Junction, Mankhurd railway bridge, Everard Nagar, among others.

(3.) However, rain relented in the Lonavla Ghat section, with 166mm rainfall being recorded in the area in the past 24 hours, ending 6am. Road and rail transport between Mumbai and Pune was functioning smoothly.

(4.) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded that the city saw ‘heavy to very heavy’ showers overnight. In the 24-hour period, that ended 8:30am on Tuesday, Santacruz weather station – representative of Mumbai – logged 193.6mm rain.

Also Read | Mumbai: City witnesses heavy rain as downpour halts traffic, normal life

(5.) According to IMD norms, rainfall in the range of 64.5mm and 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered ‘heavy’, while that in the range of 115.6mm and 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mumbai rains imd monsoon + 1 more
mumbai rains imd monsoon
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out