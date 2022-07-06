Home / India News / Monsoon LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 4 days, predicts IMD
Monsoon LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 4 days, predicts IMD

Monsoon weather LIVE Updates: The IMD has issued a red alert for four Maharashtra districts Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara — forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next two days.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following monsoon rain, in Mumbai, on July 5, 2022.&nbsp;
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following monsoon rain, in Mumbai, on July 5, 2022. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 07:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Heavy rain has hit several parts of the country with Maharashtra being one of the most affected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four Maharashtra districts Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara — forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next two days.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday over 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots across Maharashtra, adding teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed wherever required and more personnel will be sent if needed.

In Odisha, the IMD has predicted heavy rain for the next four days and an orange warning has been issued for four districts in the southern part of the state.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the weather bureau said the national capital is likely to see light rain today. 

Follow LIVE updates here: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 06, 2022 07:48 AM IST

    Delhi likely to see light rain today

    The IMD's forecast shows that the national capital is likely to see cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday, and light to moderate rain thunder showers towards evening is expected. 

  • Jul 06, 2022 07:43 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 4 days, predicts IMD

    The IMD has predicted heavy rain in Odisha for the next four days and an orange warning has been issued for four districts in the southern part of the state.

