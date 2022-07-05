Extremely heavy rainfall alert for central Maharashtra
PUNE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert for four Maharashtra districts — Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara — forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next three days.
It also issued an orange alert for Pune, Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday, indicating possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Pune city recorded 2.7 mm rainfall for 24 hours on Tuesday. The city, till date, has recorded 59.2 mm rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season.
The low-pressure area now lies over central parts of Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, said IMD officials.
“Southwest monsoon was active over coastal Maharashtra and interior of central Maharashtra. Rainfall occurred at most places over coastal Maharashtra; at many places over south interior central Maharashtra and at a few places over north interior Maharashtra,” according to the weather department officials.
Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, the met office said. The IMD describes rainfall as “very likely” when the probability of the occurrence is 51 to 75 per cent. A red rain alert also means authorities should take preventive actions such as evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and deploy rescue teams. The IMD’s orange alert for Pune between Wednesday and Friday says that heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is likely at a few places in isolated areas.
