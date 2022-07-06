Home / India News / VIDEO | Flash floods, cloudburst in Himachal's Kullu, 4 feared dead: Report
VIDEO | Flash floods, cloudburst in Himachal's Kullu, 4 feared dead: Report

At least five cattle were washed away in flash floods in the Manikaran valley.&nbsp;(ANI screengrab)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 11:26 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

At least four people are feared dead after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, news agency PTI reported Monday citing a disaster management agency official.

The official also said emergency and rescue teams had been rushed to the spot, but were stuck due to landslides in the area. Further details on the cloudburst are awaited.

Flash floods hit the Manikaran valley in Kullu after heavy rainfall. Dozens of homes and camping sites were damaged in Chojh village. At least five cattle were washed away, the official said.

