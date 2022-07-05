Mumbai: City witnesses heavy rain as downpour halts traffic, normal life
Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall as commuters faced a hard time wading to waterlogged roads across the city on Tuesday. Several low-lying areas in the city witnessed water logging due to heavy downpour leading to long bottlenecks and traffic snarls on many arterial roads.
The Andheri subway, which connects east and west parts of the suburb, was closed for vehicular traffic and pedestrians due to waterlogging at about 7am. The traffic police officials said the subway would remain closed until water recedes.
The traffic police officers said as precaution during the rainy season and waterlogging, the subway has become a high risk spot for vehicles and therefore the traffic police diverted the vehicular traffic through the Balasaheb Thackeray flyover at Jogeshwari, Milan Subway at Vakola (Santacruz) and Goal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri.
Commuters said that there was chaos and disorder on Mumbai roads throughout Tuesday morning due to incessant showers and heavy downpour.
On Western Express Highway, huge traffic jam was reported from Dahisar towards Kandivali in the morning, extending the travel time by more than two hours.
Waterlogging was reported from several locations on SV Road in Andheri, Siddheshwar Mandir jetty in Malad, Behram Baug in Jogeshwari, Hanuman Nagar and Akurli Road in Kandivali east, Sardar Pratap Singh, Sankool Janta market at Bhadup, Mulund Check Naka, Link Road, Kings Circle on Eastern Express Highway, Kanjurmarg west and Gandhi Nagar, Jankalyan Nagar at Malad west, Mankhurd Railway Station, Milan Subway in Santacruz, Santacruz Railway station, Tembi bridge in Chembur, JVLR, Vikhroli Road connecting Western and Eastern Express Highways, Netaji Palkar Chowk, JB Nagar Andheri east, station road in Kandivali east, Hindmata circle at Dadar, Parel TT Junction, Ashish Cinema in Chembur, Sakkar Panchayat chowk in Wadala, among others.
Traffic police personnel said the force of 2,800 policemen were deployed on roads to clear the stranded traffic.
“We are continuously updating the traffic situation on our twitter handle and making announcements through radio,” said Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (HQ).
Roushan appealed to the citizens to check the traffic police twitter handle @MTPHereToHelp before starting their commute on road.
