Mumbai records 9,330 new cases

The city reported 9,330 new Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 510,512 and toll to 11,944
By Eeshanpriya M S
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The city reported 9,330 new Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 510,512 and toll to 11,944. Active cases in Mumbai have now surged to 89,707, while the fatality rate is 2.3%.

During the last peak of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai in September 2020, the maximum number of active cases in the city stood at 34,259.

As on Saturday morning, 15,086 (85%) of 18,737 hospital beds in Mumbai were occupied, while 3,651 were vacant. Mumbai has 2,410 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, of which 2,323 (96%) are occupied and 87 remain vacant as on Saturday. Of the 1,273 ventilator beds, 1,243 (97%) are occupied and only 30 are vacant. There are 9,762 oxygen beds in the city, of which 86% beds (8,481) are occupied, while 1,281 are vacant.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) dashboard – which has information for 90,333 active Covid-19 cases as on Saturday morning – 83% are asymptomatic patients whose condition is stable, while 15.6% are symptomatic but in stable condition. Around 1.3% patients are in critical condition.

On Friday, Mumbai conducted 48,749 Covid-19 tests, which had a positivity rate of 19.13%. So far, Mumbai has conducted a total of 4,558,630 tests, having an average positivity rate of 10.99%. Positivity rate is the percent of people who test positive for Covid-19 of the total number of tests conducted.

On Saturday, 8,474 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Mumbai, according to BMC. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 79%, as opposed to over 90% recorded in January and February.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has shot up to 1.97%, which was as low as 0.21% in January and the initial days of February.

The highest growth rate of 2.64% is seen in P-South ward (Goregaon), followed by H-West ward (Bandra West) at 2.38%, M-West ward (Chembur) at 2.38%, H-East ward (Bandra East) at 2.3%, K-East ward (Andheri East) at 2.25 and K-West ward (Andheri West) at 2.23%.

The doubling rate (number of days taken for cases to double) of Covid-19 cases in the city has gone down to 34 days, which was over 450 days in the beginning of February.

