Mumbai society members scuffle over Covid-19 norms
others

Mumbai society members scuffle over Covid-19 norms

A 56-year-old Bollywood make-up artist, Subhash Singh, suffered injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by his society’s committee member, Prashant Kevde, at Goregaon during a fight that broke out over the alleged violation of Covid-19 norms, on Friday
By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:04 AM IST
A 56-year-old Bollywood make-up artist, Subhash Singh, suffered injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by his society’s committee member, Prashant Kevde, at Goregaon during a fight that broke out over the alleged violation of Covid-19 norms, on Friday. The police have registered a case against Kevde and based on his complaint have also booked Singh.

According to Singh, around 6pm, he saw his neighbour trying to enter the premises along with an estate agent to show three flats which the latter intended to sell. Kevde, reached the spot and denied the neighbour access to the building. Singh said that visitors were allowed only from 7.00am to 11.00am owing to Covid-19.

When Singh tried to intervene, Kevde allegedly began abusing Singh, after which a fight broke out between the two and Singh sustained injuries.

