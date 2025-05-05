Menu Explore
Mumbai, Thane issued yellow alert for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday

ByShreya Jachak, Mumbai
May 05, 2025 08:22 AM IST

IMD issued a yellow alert for moderate rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing relief from heat with temperatures dropping by 1-2°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert, indicating moderate rainfall, for Tuesday and Wednesday. The alert was issued to the city and the neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.

The spell of rainfall and thunderstorms will lower the temperatures and bring relief to the city from the scorching heat. (HT Photo) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
The spell of rainfall and thunderstorms will lower the temperatures and bring relief to the city from the scorching heat. (HT Photo) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

The spell of rainfall and thunderstorms will lower the temperatures and bring relief to the city from the scorching heat. The temperature will dip by 1 °C to 2°C this week, as per the IMD’s weekly forecast.

As per the city forecast, the city will experience light rain today towards the afternoon and the evening. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius as per the forecast.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and gusty winds at 30-40kmph. This will subside to a light rain, drizzle and cloudy on Thursday and Friday.

“These pre-monsoon showers will occur due to wind disturbance at the low level, along with western disturbance. These factors will contribute to high moisture, cold air, and a wind confluence which will cause a thunderstorm,” said Shubhangi Bhute, Director of IMD Mumbai.

