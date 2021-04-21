Mumbai’s BEST saw 1.6 million passengers on Monday

Despite curbs on travel for non-essential purposes, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has witnessed an increase in its passengers.

As per data available with BEST, 1.6 million people travelled on its buses in the city on Monday, a rise from the 1.3 million passengers travelled on April 17.

On the first day of restrictions on April 15, 1.4 million people had travelled by BEST buses.

“There has been an increase in the number of passengers travelling by BEST buses. We are not allowing standee passengers,” said a BEST official.

The Maharashtra government, under the ‘Break The Chain’ initiative, did not suspend the city’s public transport, but implemented restrictions.

Autorickshaws in the city are allowed to ferry only two passengers, while taxis are allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

The general public has been prohibited travel on local trains. People working in essential care services, travelling for medical purposes and vaccinations across the city are, however, allowed to commute by the local trains.

The passengers count on local trains has reduced, as railway authorities restricted the entry and exit points of stations on April 15 and started checking identity cards and documents of passengers at the stations’ entrance.

On an average, 1.8 million passengers travel by locals on the Central Railway and 1.1 million take trains on the Western line.