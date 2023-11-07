MUNPL aims to quadruple its power generating capacity: CEO

On the occasion of 49th NTPC Raising Day, Member of Parliament Prof Rita Bahuguna Joshi inaugurated Meja Urja Nigam (Pvt) Ltd’s CSR projects worth ₹1 crore through virtual mode from Prayagraj city on Tuesday.

These initiatives are set to positively impact over 10,000 individuals residing in the neighboring villages of the MUNPL plant, located around 40 km from Sangam city in the Prayagraj’s trans-Yamuna area. Besides, the company is also working to quadruple its electricity generation capacity.

MUNPL is a joint venture of NTPC Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).

Within the framework of the ongoing infrastructure project, interlocking roads in Lehdi and Mai Khurd were also inaugurated. Moreover, two units of the ongoing Solar-Powered Mini Water Scheme in Kohdar and Bijoura were also introduced, and the CIPET skill-building training programme aimed at providing with a three-month training course to the 30 selected youths from nearby villages was also launched on the occasion.

Additionally, a Health ATM was too inaugurated as part of the event.

In her virtual address, Rita Bahuguna Joshi expressed appreciation over the endeavours of Meja Urja Nigam and applauded the company’s active involvement in community development and CSR initiatives.

Later, the company’s forthcoming expansion plans were unveiled during the annual press meet. MUNPL CEO Sunil Kumar shared company’s ambitious expansion strategy and said, “Meja Urja Nigam is poised to become the largest power producer in Uttar Pradesh.”

MUNPL has lined up plans to add 5,600 MW to its existing power generation capacity of 1,320 MW to surpass the current generation capacity of its parent company— UPRVUNL. Sunil Kumar said, “Out of the 6,920 MW of power to be generated, an overwhelming majority (of about 85%) shall be supplied to Uttar Pradesh. Currently MUNPL has two operating units (2×660 MW) situated at Meja, Prayagraj and it is set to add three more units (3×800 MW) at the Meja site, under Stage 2. Also, the power producing company is all set for expansion in other parts of the state. The Government of Uttar Pradesh has approved its proposal for establishment of two units (2×800 MW) at Obra in Sonbhadra, with an initial investment of approximately Rs. 18,000 crore. Additionally, two units at Anpara in Sonbhadra district are also in the pipeline as it has also received UP government’s approval. Cumulatively, the company is working to quadruple its electricity generation capacity,” the CEO added.

In total, Meja Urja Nigam is going to invest around ₹60,000 crore very soon in Uttar Pradesh.

Also, the company may explore to foray into floating solar projects, in line with the energy transition goals of its promoter NTPC.

