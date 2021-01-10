Muradnagar roof collapse effect: Schools asked to identify dilapidated buildings

Ghaziabad: Days after the roof collapse incident at Muradnagar in which 24 people were killed, the Ghaziabad education department has asked all private and government schools in the district to “immediately” identify any dilapidated buildings and stop operation of classes in such structures.

“The issue was recently taken up by the senior state officials of the education department, and we have given directions to all schools, about 455, to immediately identify the dilapidated structures/building and not to allow operation of classes there. A board will also be required to put up at the site. Once we receive the list of such buildings, a technical team will inspect and start the process of declaring the building as dilapidated,” said BB Chaudhary, district’s basic education officer.

The technical committee comprises engineers from the Public Works Department, UP Jal Nigam and the Rural Engineering Department.

“Based on a previous report by the committee, we declared 33 buildings as dilapidated during the last financial year. We have also received funds for their reconstruction. Once we get the list sought now, similar process will be taken up,” he added.

Under the basic education, there are about 455 government schools running classes 1 to 8. Besides, the district has about 400 senior secondary schools that include government inter colleges and private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

“The decision has been taken in the wake of the incident at Muradnagar. We have sought the list immediately. The private schools will take up repairs on their own. We have issued directions and in case of any incident, the respective school principals/management will be held responsible,” said Ravi Dutt, district inspector of schools.

The academicians, however, said that the education department officials cannot shy away from their responsibility.

“Schools are very particular about the infrastructure and adhering to construction norms. It is a general practice that whenever any school wants to get affiliation, or take up its upgradation/extension, it has to take approval from the education department officials. Before giving approval, the officials ask for all conformities. So, they cannot simply say that it is one-sided responsibility of the schools. It is a joint responsibility,” said Jyoti Gupta, city co-ordinator of CBSE and director of Delhi Public School, Sahibabad.

“In case they feel the need, they have technical committees which can also take up random checks of the schools,” she added.

On January 3, the roof of a shelter at Ukhlarsi cremation ground in Muradnagar had collapsed, claiming lives of 24 people. An FIR was lodged against the contractor and several officials of the Muradnagar Nagar Palika. Five persons, including the contractor, have so far been arrested in this connection. The contractor in his statements to the police has allegedly admitted that he bribed officials and also resorted to malpractices.