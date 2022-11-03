Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Murder accused flies the coup in Deoria, two prison guards suspended

Updated on Nov 03, 2022 12:57 AM IST

An accused in a murder case escaped police custody on Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

An accused in a murder case escaped police custody on Wednesday. He fled from the medical college in Deoria where he had been admitted for treatment. Guards on duty were suspended and a case was registered against the accused by the Deoria police.

According to the police, Praveen Kumar, a resident of a village under Inayat Nagar police station of Ayodhya district, was arrested by the Kushinagar police on October 28 in connection with the murder of Pooja, 33, a resident of village Menhdi Nagar, under the Ramkola police station of district Kushinagar.

The murder took place on September 28 and a month later, the accused was arrested by the Kushinagar police and sent to jail.

On Monday he complained of severe chest pain and the jail authorities admitted him to the Deoria Medical College. On Tuesday night, the accused went to the toilet and managed to flee from the window of the washroom.

Police carried out a search but failed to apprehend him. Deputy jailor, Deoria, Moti Lal registered a complaint against guards Bridhi Chand and Hira Lal on Wednesday and both were suspended by higher authorities the same day.

