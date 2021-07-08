Murder accused killed in police firing while trying to escape in Assam

Police in Assam’s Chirang district shot dead one person, allegedly accused of murdering a home guard constable, while he tried to flee from custody on Wednesday night.

Abdul Khaleque was arrested on charges of murdering Wahed Ali, a home guard posted at Bijni police station, on Tuesday evening. Ali had been attacked with sharp weapons and was believed to have been killed due to some personal dispute.

“When we took the accused to the spot where he had allegedly thrown the murder weapon, he snatched the pistol of sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Bijni and fled towards the jungle while pointing the weapon at the police party,” Chirang superintendent of police Gaurav Upadhyay told journalists.

He added that “in the interest of safety of police party, to secure the snatched weapon and to apprehend the accused” police tried to stop him by using “controlled minimum firing aimed at non-vital organs”.

“We were able to apprehend the injured Khaleque and immediately rushed him to the nearest health centre at Bhetagaon in a police vehicle. But he was declared brought dead,” said Upadhyay.

Incidents of police firing at alleged criminals while the latter try to flee from custody have increased in Assam in the recent weeks. According to police records, since June this year, at least 8 persons were injured in police firing while allegedly trying to escape. They include persons accused of drug peddling, cattle smuggling, dacoity and kidnapping.

Defending the police action chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who handles the home portfolio, said on Monday, “Police shouldn’t shoot them in the chest, but law permits shooting them in the leg. Police in Assam shouldn’t be scared in taking such action. But no such action should be taken against innocent persons,” he said, while addressing officers in-charge of police stations in the state.

“If police don’t retaliate, they themselves would die. But before we take such action, which is permitted by law, our conscience should be clear that whatever tough action we are taking, it is for the public good and not in our own interest,” he added.