Murder bid accused brought from Tihar Jail

The local police have brought Karanbir Singh, alias Karan Walia, a member of the Shubham Mota gang, on production warrant from Delhi’s Tihar Jail
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The local police have brought Karanbir Singh, alias Karan Walia, a member of the Shubham Mota gang, on production warrant from Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

He is wanted by the Tibba police in an attempt to murder case, besides two cases under the purview of Division Number 7 and Division Number 3 police.

“Karanbir is wanted for trying to murder Akash Soni of New Hargbind Nagar, Tibba, in the Gurmel Park area on June 5. On the same day, the accused and his accomplices had also assaulted members of the Puneet Bains gang,” said inspector Pramod Kumar, SHO, Tibba police station.

On July 19, the Delhi police had arrested Karanbir and his accomplice Sarabjot Singh, alias Raja. The accused were returning from Madhya Pradesh with a consignment of illegal weapons.

