Murder convict escapes from Kaushambi dist court

A prisoner convicted of murder made good his escape from the Kaushambi district court premises while he was being produced before the court for hearing in the case on Friday. Police teams launched combing operations to nab the escaped convict but he could not be traced till late evening.

Santosh Bharitiya of Ganja village, under the Pipri police station, was arrested for the murder of one Budun Singh, in 2016. Santosh was convicted of murder and was sentenced to life by the court in August this year. Police later also slapped the Gangsters Act on him.

On Friday afternoon, Bharitiya was brought to the district court for a hearing in the case lodged under the Gangsters Act. It is reported that he was loitering around the court premises casually after being produced before the court when suddenly he ran out of the premises and made good his escape. Police teams launched a hunt for him but to no avail.

ASP Samar Bahadur Singh said teams have been constituted to trace and nab the prisoner. The constable deployed on duty with the prisoner is also being questioned. Action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence, he added.

