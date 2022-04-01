Muslim man says beaten up for backing BJP

A Muslim man has alleged that he was beaten up recently by his neighbours for putting BJP flags on his house and supporting the party in the recently-concluded assembly elections.

Police have registered an FIR in the case and investigation was on, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Babupurwa, Alok Singh.

The complainant Shakeel Ahmad, who lives in Juhi Lal Colony of Kidwai Nagar police station area, said his neighbours were against him supporting the BJP and putting up the party flag.

“Their anger further increased when BJP MLA (Mahesh Trivedi) came during campaigning and garlanded me, and so they beat me up,” he said.

“I am a BJP supporter since 2013 but these people want me to support Congress. Their view is that since Muslims were against the BJP, why should you support the BJP?,” he said.

In his complaint to Kidwai Nagar police he has apprehended threat to his life and that of his family.

On March 25, a Muslim man named Babar was murdered for celebrating BJP’s poll victory in Kushinagar.