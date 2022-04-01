Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Muslim man says beaten up for backing BJP
others

Muslim man says beaten up for backing BJP

A Muslim man alleged that he was beaten up by his neighbours for putting BJP flags on his house and supporting the party in the recently-concluded assembly elections.
Police have registered an FIR in the case and investigation was on, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Babupurwa, Alok Singh. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

A Muslim man has alleged that he was beaten up recently by his neighbours for putting BJP flags on his house and supporting the party in the recently-concluded assembly elections.

Police have registered an FIR in the case and investigation was on, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Babupurwa, Alok Singh.

The complainant Shakeel Ahmad, who lives in Juhi Lal Colony of Kidwai Nagar police station area, said his neighbours were against him supporting the BJP and putting up the party flag.

“Their anger further increased when BJP MLA (Mahesh Trivedi) came during campaigning and garlanded me, and so they beat me up,” he said.

“I am a BJP supporter since 2013 but these people want me to support Congress. Their view is that since Muslims were against the BJP, why should you support the BJP?,” he said.

In his complaint to Kidwai Nagar police he has apprehended threat to his life and that of his family.

RELATED STORIES

On March 25, a Muslim man named Babar was murdered for celebrating BJP’s poll victory in Kushinagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP