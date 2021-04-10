Muslim religious leaders oppose closure of places of worship

PATNA

Muslim religious leaders have opposed the state government’s decision to close the religious places for people due to a surge in Covid-19 cases and plan to meet the chief minister soon to hand over a memorandum in this regard.

The state government, which had announced on Friday various restrictions, had also decided to close religious places for people till April 30.

A group of Muslim leaders held an online meeting on Saturday to discuss the issue. “The holy month of Ramjan, during which people offer special prayers, is about to begin. The closure of mosque will create problem for people,” said one of them.

Ramjan begins on April 14.

“The government, with certain restrictions, has allowed functioning of parks, cinema halls, government and private offices and conduct of examinations. Even marriages and functions related to last rites have been allowed with limited numbers. But surprisingly, temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras have been closed,” said another.

The meeting was attended by vice-president of Imarat Shariah, Maulana Samshad Rahmani, Maulana Shamiuddin Ahmed Manuami, and general secretary of Jamait Ulema Hind (Bihar) Alhaj Husn Ahmed Qadari, among others.