Uttarakhand: Muslim shopkeepers reopen shops in Purola as situation improves

A few Muslim shopkeepers began reopening their shops in the Purola area of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district days after their shops were shut down allegedly by right-wing organisations after communal tension erupted in the area on May 26 following an alleged abduction attempt of a 14-year-old girl by two men, including one from the minority community.

Balle Khan, father of Mohammed Ashraf, at their garment shop in Purola after it was opened on Saturday (HT Photo/Rajeeb Kala)

In the days that followed, protests by such groups raised tensions and allegedly forced 40 of 45 Muslim businessmen and residents to leave the town following threats. At least 55 shops owned or rented by Muslims were ransacked and attacked.

Earlier this month, posters threatening Muslim traders to shut shops by June 15 surfaced in Uttarkashi town, which was not allowed by the administration.

In the latest, on Thursday, the trade associations shut down more shops against the imposition of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure law and order amid calls given by right-wing organisations for ‘mahapanchayat’ on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Purola administration warned of strict action as it denied permission for mahapanchayat called by Hindu organisations.

On Sunday, a few Muslims in the area opened their shops under the police watch. Mohammad Ashraf, Bijnore, who owns a garment shop in Purola said he opened his shop which had been closed after communal tension erupted in the area after May 27.

“I opened my shop which I have been running since 2002. I was born here. My father had come here in 1978 from the Bijnore area of Uttar Pradesh. I am very happy that it is normal again as usual. Locals and many people I know came to my shop to buy garments after I opened the shop. Locals have been very supportive and I really thank them for extending their support”

Ashraf said nearly seven to eight shopkeepers have opened their shops. “Nearly 13 to 14 shopkeepers who had left are yet to come back. Maybe in the coming days, they will also come back and open their shops,” he said.

Saif Ali, who owns a saloon shop said he is happy to open the shop after so many days. “Last time my shop was open was on May 27. After that, I couldn’t open my shop. But with improvement in the situation and assurance by the administration, I opened my shop,” he said.

Ali said it was business as usual at his shop after he opened it. “Many local customers who came to the shop said that whatever happened in the past few weeks should not have happened. They were really supportive. I am happy that I am able to earn my livelihood as usual”, he said.

Mohammad Raees, who owns two shops– a beauty parlour and a garment shop, said he opened his beauty parlour shop on Saturday. “I will open the garment shop on Monday after cleaning as it was shut for many days. Our family has been living here for 62 years. I am happy that it is normal again. Two local girls who work in the beauty parlour also came and started their work,” he said.

Raees said if the shops had remained shut for more days, it would have pushed them into a financial crisis as many have to pay monthly rent and bear other daily expenses.

The district administration had earlier imposed Section 144 of CrPC from June 14 to June 19 in anticipation of disturbance to law and order after right-wing organisations on June 14 insisted that they will hold the mahapanchayat as per their earlier plan.

Purola had witnessed tension over the alleged abduction attempt of a minor girl on May 26. While the two accused – Ubed Khan (24), a local shopkeeper, and Jitender Saini (23), a motorcycle mechanic – were arrested on May 27, the incident led to right-wing groups holding protests in several areas and attacking shops and houses of several Muslims.

