Muslim women’s group in Kashi comes out in support of UCC

A group of Muslim women led by social activist Nazneen Ansari, has come out in support of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Women holding a meeting in Lamahi. (HT Photo)

Ansari, who earlier led the movement against triple talaq in Kashi, held a meeting with Muslim women at Subhash Bhavan, Lamahi on Tuesday.

Some Hindu women also participated in the meeting. Ansari has sought time from the Law Commission to present their side on the matter and she has also written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking an appointment to meet him.

“We want to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have written a letter to him, seeking an appointment,” said Ansari, adding that she wants to apprise the PM about their support to the UCC.

Ansari said, “A Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour for the country. We support the UCC and if required we will carry out a drive in its support.”

She said her team members will go door to door in Kashi as part of drive.

Meanwhile, district president of Muslim Women Foundation Razia Sultana said that they want right in land and property and law should be equal for all in the country.

Muslim leaders Najma Parveen, Shabnam Afroz, Shama Afroz, Shabana Begum, Reshma Qureshi, Nagina Begum, Sunita, Maina, Parvati, Saroj, Ramta and many other women participated in the meeting.