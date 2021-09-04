Muzaffarnagar Farmers’ Mahapanchayat: PAC, RRF & tech to boost UP police presence at venue, region

Elaborate security arrangements will be made in and around Muzaffarnagar during the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) Mahapanchayat on Sunday. The Mahapanchayat is being convened to protest the three contentious farm laws and to draw a road map to SKM’z Mission UP, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Additional director general (ADG) of Meerut zone, Rajeev Sabharwal, visited the Mahapanchayat site in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday along with SSP Abhishek Yadav and other officials, and reviewed the security arrangements.

Sabharwal said that senior officials have been deputed in Muzaffarnagar and in the neighbouring districts of Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut and Saharanpur to monitor security arrangements. “Participants in the Mahapanchayat will also arrive from neighbouring states and pass through these districts to reach the venue. Therefore, senior officials have also been deputed in these districts to keep a close watch on security arrangements,” said the ADG.

Additional companies of the PAC and RRF have also been deployed in these districts to assist the local police. As women from Haryana, Punjab and different districts of western UP are also likely to join the Mahapanchayat, additional women personnel led by an SP level woman officer will be deployed in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts. ADG Sabharwal expects a crowd of around 50,000.

More than 200 CCTV cameras and drones will also be set up to keep a watch on the venue of Mahapanchayat and on its route through the neighbouring districts.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Naresh Tikait, his son Gaurav Tikait and other officials of BKU were convening panchayats and meetings with different khaps, their Thambedars and villagers to ensure a maximum turnout of people at the Mahapanchayat.

Tikait also visited the ground of Government Inter College on Wednesday along with BKU’s media in-charge Dharmendra Malik and other leaders and reviewed preparations for the Mahapanchayat.

Expressing satisfaction over security arrangements, Tikait said that a heavy downpour in the district halted preparations for some time but they have resumed now. He said that officials are also cooperating. Tikait reiterated that a huge crowd will turn up for the Mahapanchayat and anticipated, “it will be a historic Mahapanchayat”.