Muzaffarnagar riots: Court acquits 10 accused of murder for ‘lack of evidence’

A court in district Muzaffarnagar has acquitted 10 people for lack of evidence, accused of killing a man during the communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts in 2013.

Justice Anjani Kumar Singh acquitted Gaurav, Amarpal, Rocky, Ratan, Dinesh, Yogesh, Abhishek, Roobi, Kapil Kumar and Manoj Kumar, saying the prosecution failed to prove their involvement in the murder. The order was passed on September 26 and made available two days later.

The SIT had dropped charges against one accused, Master Sripal, and another accused Sachin died in an accident six months ago.

Imrana, wife of deceased Ashu, had lodged an FIR with the local police against 12 persons and alleged that her husband was beaten to death by rioters when they were going to a bus stand on a scooter during riots at Phugana village in the district on August 8, 2013.

Lawyer Shoraj Singh Malik said during the hearing two witnesses, including the complainant Imrana, and Wakila, the mother of deceased Ashu, turned hostile.

More than 64 persons were killed and over 50,000 rendered homeless during the communal riots in September 2013 in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts.