Mystery over Bahraich couple’s death deepens further

LUCKNOW The mystery behind the deaths of a young Bahraich couple has deepened further as the post-mortem reports of their bodies says that they died due to heart attack while sleeping in a room at their house late on Wednesday night, said police officials on Saturday. The finding has further puzzled the police. It’s perplexing that the couple, aged 24 and 22, who don’t have any past medical history of heart problem, suffered heart attack at the same time.

Post-mortem report suggests both of them suffered heart attack at the same time on their first night after marriage. (Representational photo)

Balrampur SP Prashant Verma said the viscera of both the bodies have been preserved for further examination at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow to unravel the mystery behind the couple deaths. Some other local police officials, however, stated that there was no ventilation in a room in which the couple were found dead and suspected that they could have suffered cardiac arrest due to suffocation while sleeping.

Earlier, the couple -- identified as Pratap Yadav, 24, and his wife Pushpa Yadav, 22 -- were found dead in a room at their house in Godhiya village under Kasierganj police station of Bahraich on Thursday morning. The couple was found dead under mysterious condition in a room locked from inside only a day after their marriage. The couple was married on Tuesday and it was their first night on Wednesday when they died due to unidentified reasons.

Inspector in-charge of Kaiserganj police station, Rajnath Singh, said that the post-mortem report of the two bodies received on Friday night confirmed that the duo died due to cardiac arrest. He said that the doctors have preserved their viscera as they too were puzzled with their deaths. He further said that Pratap was married to Puspha on Tuesday night and the ‘baarat’ (marriage procession) returned to Pratap’s house on Wednesday evening. He said that the couple had gone to sleep after two days of tireless marriage ceremony on Wednesday while other family members were sleeping in other rooms. He said that the incident was discovered when the duo did not come out of the room till Thursday afternoon.

“Although there were no signs of forced entry into the room or injury marks on the couple’s body that suggest no crime angle in their deaths but the post-mortem report findings of suffering heart attack at the same time have some raised apprehensions. We are now preparing the time line of each and every thing that the couple did on a day before their deaths. We are also listing what they ate on Wednesday. Besides, a team of forensic experts are examining the room and circumstances to ascertain reason behind their deaths,” the inspector added.

