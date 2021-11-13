Mystery deepens in ex-Miss Kerala car crash death case

Mystery over the accidental deaths of former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, runner up Anjana Shajan and their friend Mohammad Ashiq in Kochi two weeks back deepened after police found many loose ends.

During the investigation, police found that an Audi car chased the ill-fated car but later occupants of the car told police that they escorted the car since some of the occupants were heavily drunk.

Besides this, the CCTV visuals at the hotel in Kochi where they participated in a late-night party were also found to be missing. A senior police officer who is supervising the investigation said there are many loose ends and the explanations given by some of the participants at the party and the hotel owner were not convincing.

Police have sealed the hotel but CCTV visuals of the party were found missing later. Police said they have given an ultimatum to the hotel management to produce visuals of the party area.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car, A Rehman, who escaped with minor injuries, was arrested by the police for rash and negligent divining. Police also found that his versions were also contradictory and he was trying to hide something.

“We have started questioning all those who participated in the late-night event and we will get a clear picture in a couple of days. It is true, there are many loose ends,” said the senior officer who did not want to be named. He said the driver is in judicial custody now and police will seek his custody later.

Ansi Kabeer, a resident of Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, was crowned Miss Kerala in 2019. Shajan, a runner up the same year was her close friend. After the accident, Kabeer’s mother, unable to withstand her daughter’s tragic end, tried to die by suicide but was saved by her relatives.

The incident took place on November 1 at around 1.30 am when the driver was trying to save a motorbike and after hitting it slightly it turned turtle and hit a tree on the roadside. The car was mangled in the impact and it took some time to retrieve the trapped. Police said they have got some CCTV visuals from the area but those were not clear to tell what exactly triggered the accident. Both Kabeer and Shajan died on the spot while their friend Mohammad Ashiq, an advertising professional, died after a week.