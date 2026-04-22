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Nadendla Bhaskar Rao: TDP co-founder, former AP chief minister passes away

Rao founded the TDP along with Telugu actor N T Rama Rao in 1982 and served as the chief minister of erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh for one month in 1984

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 01:26 pm IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party’s co-founder Nadendla Bhaskar Rao died of prolonged illness in Hyderabad on Wednesday, family members said. He was 90.

Born on June 23, 1935, Bhaskara Rao had entered electoral politics in 1978 by winning the Vijayawada (East). (Image shared by @Ponnam_INC)

Rao founded the TDP along with Telugu actor N T Rama Rao in 1982 and served as the chief minister of erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh for one month in 1984.

Rao had been undergoing treatment for respiratory issues at a private hospital in Hyderabad for the last one month. “He breathed his last at around 12 noon,” a family member told media persons.

He is survived by his son Nadendla Manohar, who is a Jana Sena Party (JSP) MLA from Tenali and presently civil supplies minister in the N Chandrababu Naidu cabinet in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Manipur BJP leader Meinam Bhorot Singh dies after prolonged illness in Imphal

Born on June 23, 1935, Bhaskara Rao had entered electoral politics in 1978 by winning the Vijayawada (East) assembly seat on a Congress ticket and served as a minister in the then Marri Channa Reddy cabinet.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

chief minister andhra pradesh telugu desam party
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nadendla Bhaskar Rao: TDP co-founder, former AP chief minister passes away
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nadendla Bhaskar Rao: TDP co-founder, former AP chief minister passes away
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