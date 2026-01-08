Manipur BJP leader Meinam Bhorot Singh dies after prolonged illness in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former state unit president Meinam Bhorot Singh passed away after a prolonged illness in Imphal on Thursday. Meinam Bhorot Singh served as the Commissioner of the Imphal Municipal Council in 1978.

He was 75 and is survived by his wife, three sons, and a daughter.

A two-time BJP state unit president, Singh was also one of the founding pillars of the party in the state. He was elected to the 8th Manipur Legislative Assembly on a BJP ticket in 2002.

He served as the Commissioner of the Imphal Municipal Council in 1978.

Several political leaders condoled Singh’s demise.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh wrote on X, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Meinam Bhorot Singh Ji, former President of BJP Manipur and former MLA, Thangmeiband AC. His passing is an irreparable loss not only to the BJP but also to the people of Manipur. As a legislator and public representative, he always upheld democratic values and worked tirelessly for the development of society, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and dedication. At this moment of profound grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, friends, and party colleagues.”

Former Union minister RK Ranjan Singh wrote, “With profound grief, we mourn the sudden passing of Shri Meinam Bhorot Singh, former BJP Manipur Pradesh President, ex-MLA, and esteemed writer.”

BJP leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Sambit Patra also expressed deep grief over the demise, describing Meinam Bhorot Singh as one of the founding pillars of the BJP in Manipur.