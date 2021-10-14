‘Naga issue not monopoly of any group or politicians’: Committee

A committee of seven Nagaland political groups has said the Naga issue is not a monopoly of any group or political leaders. “Political solution cannot be designed to appease, quench and inflate the pride, ego, and ambition of any leader,” said N Kitovi Zhimomi, the panel’s convener, in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes as Nagaland’s top politicians are in Delhi for a series of meetings and consultations related to peace talks. The talks were stalled in October 2019 over differences on issues related to the 2015 Framework Agreement, and a separate Naga flag and constitution.

Zhimomi said the problem with today’s leaders is that many have developed a sense of personal ownership of the issue at the cost of the Naga people. He said that “overindulgence in self-glorification and self-crowning exercises with relentless media hype” since 1997 have not helped the Nagas. He said they have avoided “this deadly trap”. “We chose to be practical and transparent with the Naga tribes and with the Gol (government of India). We changed the concept of Naga political talks from secrecy mode to transparent and inclusive mode.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zhimomi said they have made it clear to the Centre the significance of a separate flag and constitution.

The rival Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim has remained unyielding to date about the two issues.

“On the Naga Flag, the Gol has been clearly told there is a historical, cultural, and spiritual side to it which is too dear to the Naga people. The Gol has assured that the Naga Flag would be given the appropriate respect and position it deserves. The Naga flag’s unrestrained political usage would be pursued post solution democratically. Gol will not object to the use of the Naga flag for cultural purposes and in customary institutions,” Zhimomi said.

He maintained there should be no claim for “championship prize” on this. “As for the Naga Constitution, the precise shape, form, and source of authority will come from the Naga tribes. Each Naga tribe has conventions that govern the conduct of individuals and villages as miniature republics.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}