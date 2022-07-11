Nagaland: Centre trying to negate Framework Agreement, says NSCN-IM

In a fresh barrage of allegations substantiating a stalemate in the Naga peace talks, the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) has accused the government of India (GOI) of sponsoring “destructive forces” to wreck the Framework Agreement which was signed between the Centre and NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015.

“The state of affairs on the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks as seen today is a matter of regret as rogue elements are pushing around with the blessing of the GOI targeting the destruction of Framework Agreement. Nowhere in the world had we witnessed such un-ethical political manoeuvre,” the group said in a statement issued late on Sunday.

The NSCN (IM) alleged that the Centre is desperately trying to push through an edited version of 16 Points Agreement of 1960 (which led to the creation of the state of Nagaland in 1963), at the cost of betraying the Framework Agreement.

“The elements of perfidy, deceit, duplicity, double dealings and treachery had been planted by the government of India Intelligence agencies in the same manner when the state of Nagaland was created under the 16 Points Agreement,” the statement said.

The NCSN (IM) asserted that the Naga people would not accept divisive policy being engineered by the Centre. It went on to allege that the convener of the working committee of Naga national political groups (NNPGs) was escorted by Assam Rifles during his recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh to meet the Nagas of Tirap, Longding and Changlang. The Centre had also signed “Agreed Position” with the NNPGs, a conglomerate of seven different Naga groups in November 2017.

NSCN (IM) is of the view that some Naga civil society organizations (CSOs) were put in such condition that they were made to declare support to “Agreed Position” under duress, and the main reason was that the organization of Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts is headed by a close relative of the leader of one of the groups under NNPGs.

The NSCN (IM) statement pointed out that the confused Arunachal Pradesh Naga leaders wanted to know the actual status of the Indo-Naga political talks and requested Hebron, the NSCN (IM) headquarters, to update them on the current position.

“Accordingly, a meeting was called at Hebron on 29 June, 2022. However, some heavyweight political leaders, village chiefs’ council, GB Council, Naga Hoho (Arunachal unit), Arunachal Naga Students’ Union and some people could only turn up at their own risk. These Naga CSOs who could come to Hebron told us in a very clear vision that they are for genuine Naga political solution and not otherwise. Others who could not come were dejected and conveyed to us that Arunachal administration, police and Assam Rifles warned and stopped them from proceeding to Hebron,” the statement said.

The group maintained that such conduct engineered by GOI is “more a nuisance than a catastrophe” which can be avoided if there is sincerity and democratic transparency on the latter’s side.

“Such manner of undermining Naga political issue resorting to the highly demeaning manner is the most annoying thing that keeps coming up at crucial stage of Naga political process. The NSCN and Naga people will not accept toxic divisive policy to repeat the past blunder,” the NSCN (IM) added.