Nagaland extends lockdown till June 11

The Nagaland government on Friday announced it would extend the ongoing statewide total lockdown till June 11.

The state’s high power committee decided to extend the lockdown on the basis of the health and family welfare department’s advisory, government spokesperson on Covid-19, MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon said .

With 228 new cases reported on Thursday, the state’s total caseload now stands at 21,023 with 4,941 active cases and 326 deaths.

Nagaland went into lockdown from May 14, restricting all activities except for essential services and movement of goods.

However, with an increase in Covid-19 cases and related deaths, the government activated strict community surveillance even in rural areas, while in urban areas like Kohima and Dimapur, different colonies are imposing stricter rules on the movement of people except for emergency services.