Nagaland forms lawmakers’ panel to facilitate talks with the Centre

The Nagaland government has notified a committee comprising all the 60 members of the assembly and the two Parliament members from the state to facilitate the peace talks between the Centre and Naga armed groups.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio will lead the panel as the convener. His deputy, Y Patton, and opposition leader TR Zeliang have been named as co-conveners.

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) welcomed the formation of the committee “as long as there is no attempt to dilute the spirit and substance of the framework agreement” it has with the Centre.

The NSCN (IM) said the August 2015 agreement was the result of a well-thought-out proposal from the Centre when the Naga peace talks faced a deadlock.

It maintained the committee members should not overrate themselves or outdo their role at the cost of destroying the Naga political identity. It cautioned Naga leaders against projecting their history incorrectly.

In February, the state assembly adopted a resolution urging the Centre and Naga groups to conclude the talks and bring about “one solution”.

The biggest and oldest of the Naga rebel outfits, NSCN-IM been in peace talks with the Centre since 1997 and signed the agreement for a final deal.