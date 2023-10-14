Nagaland gets its first medical college after 60 years of statehood

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh L Mandaviya along with chief minster Neiphiu Rio on Saturday officially inaugurated Nagaland’s first medical college, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) at Phreibagei in Kohima.

Despite being the second oldest state in the Northeast after Assam, Nagaland has been the only state in the region without a medical college.

Mandaviya expressed happiness that Nagaland finally has its own medical college, “not only for the purpose of medical education but also as a research centre to address health issues in the region”.

The Union minister maintained that the central government is committed to the holistic development of the health sector of Nagaland.

Pointing out that medical seats in the country have almost doubled in the last nine years, Mandaviya said, “…NIMSR is also now one of the institutions across the country that offers medical education to our youth”.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make affordable healthcare for all, Mandaviya asserted that for India, health is not a business or commerce but that it is a service to all citizens.

Together with the help of medical institutions, he said, India will make medical services world class which will also boost the concept of medical tourism.

The Union health minister further expressed hope that NIMSR will grow into such a centre that would cater to not just the people of the region or country but also to those from other countries seeking healthcare in India.

CM Rio described the inauguration of NIMSR as historic and a realisation of the long-felt need of the people of the state. He said the state had for a long time faced a severe shortage of doctors and shortcomings in the delivery of secondary and tertiary healthcare.

With the new medical college being made operational, quality healthcare delivery will be ensured, Rio said. He hoped that the college would develop into a centre of excellence and be “part and parcel” of the growth and progress of India as a nation.

The National Medical Commission recently approved NIMSR to take in its first batch of 100 MBBS students for its inaugural academic session 2023-24. 85 of the 100 seats were allotted to the state of Nagaland and 15 from the India quota.

