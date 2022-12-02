Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nagaland: Hornbill Festival begins in Naga heritage village Kisama

Published on Dec 02, 2022 03:23 PM IST

The 10-day annual festival showcases the rich and diverse Naga ethnicity through folk dances, traditional music, local cuisine, handicrafts, art and other craft workshops

The Hornbill Festival showcases Nagaland’s deep-rooted traditions. (ANI)
ByAlice Yhoshu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday inaugurated Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival in the state capital Kohima.

Praising Nagas for their unique culture, Dhankhar said, “I am thrilled, excited, enthralled and captivated by the energy of Naga boys and girls! I will never forget this day. India is a land of culture. This place is the pinnacle. This is a place of culture of cultures!”

“This place has glorious history, unique culture and the world over, the word Naga is known for culture, for courage and for display of talents. Your food, songs, dances, crafts, customs are very captivating. The hornbill bird is known as the king of birds and this Hornbill Festival is rightly known as the festival of festivals,” the Vice President exclaimed.

Stressing on the fact that India has assumed the presidency of G20 from Thursday, VP Dhankhar said the world would come to experience the renowned Naga hospitality when a meeting of G20 is held in Nagaland in April 2023.

The 10-day annual festival showcases the rich and diverse Naga ethnicity through folk dances, traditional music, old tribal rituals and indigenous games, local cuisine, handicrafts, art and other craft workshops highlighting Naga textiles and designs among various other Naga experiences.

