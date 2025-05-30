Nagaland: One killed in rockfall incident on NH-29

One person was killed on the Kohima-Dimapur National Highway-29 in Chümoukedima district early Friday after a rock tumbled down the hilly slope and fell on a dumper truck. Visuals from the site of the accident. (Sourced photo)

Police said the incident took place around 7.40am when the truck was heading towards Dimapur. The driver died on the spot.

“We received a report of the incident at around 8am and rushed to the spot. Unfortunately, the rock fell directly on top of the truck and the driver of the truck had died by the time we reached,” a Chümoukedima police officer told HT.

The body was handed over to the family members after necessary formalities were completed.

The incident occurred between the Patkai Bridge and Jharnapani stretch of the national highway in New Chümoukedima (also called Paglapahar) area.

In 2023, a similar accident had taken place in the same area when a huge rock fell on a moving car killing two people and seriously injuring three others.