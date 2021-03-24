Home / Cities / Others / Name Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh, demand Khatkar Kalan residents
others

Name Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh, demand Khatkar Kalan residents

Shaheed Bhagat Singh welfare society chairman Gurjit Singh said the government should name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh to honour his sacrifice for the country’s freedom
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Villagers gathered at an event to observe Bhagat Singh’s 90th death anniversary in Khatkar Kalan on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The residents of Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, on his death anniversary on Tuesday, expressed displeasure over the Chandigarh airport yet to be named as “Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport” and demanded it should be done immediately.

They also demanded a sports stadium for the youth in the village.

The name of the airport has been a subject of contention between the Punjab and Haryana governments. In 2008, Punjab and Haryana had signed a memorandum of understanding, according to which, the states would get a stake of 24.5% each while the remaining would be with the Airports Authority of India. Shaheed Bhagat Singh welfare society chairman Gurjit Singh said the government should name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as token of respect for his sacrifice.

Singh also urged the government to complete the remaining work on Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum in the village.

