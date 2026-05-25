Namo Ghat Death: Minister orders high-level probe, blacklisting of agency

A day after a 17-year old boy was allegedly beaten to death by security guards deployed at Namo Ghat on May 24, minister of state (Independent Charge) for stamps and court fee and registration, Ravindra Jaiswal, on Monday directed officials to initiate a high-level inquiry against the company or agency involved and undertake necessary proceedings to blacklist it. Police on Sunday arrested four accused after registering a case against them for allegedly assaulting the tourists, an incident in which one boy was killed. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Expressing deep displeasure and describing the incident as “extremely tragic and grave”, Jaiswal said the episode not only shames humanity but also raises serious concerns over the dignity of the holy city of Varanasi and the security arrangements for devotees. He added that ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims and the general public is the foremost responsibility of the concerned agencies and the administration.

In a communique, Jaiswal issued directives stating that it has come to his notice that the agency or company entrusted by the Smart City administration with the maintenance of the ghat has allegedly turned the site into a hub of extortion, where pilgrims and visitors were subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault.

The minister directed officials to initiate a high-level inquiry against the company or agency involved and undertake the necessary proceedings to blacklist it. It has also emerged that the security guards were deployed by an agency appointed by the Smart City Department.

Additionally, he directed that financial assistance of ₹5 lakh be provided immediately to the family of the deceased pilgrim as a humanitarian gesture and means of support. Jaiswal also ordered that an FIR be lodged against the security guard allegedly responsible for the pilgrim’s death and that strict action be taken against those involved.

Police on Sunday arrested four accused after registering a case against them for allegedly assaulting the tourists, an incident in which one boy was killed. The operator of the security agency was also arrested.