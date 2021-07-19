Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Narayangoan-Khed ghat bypass now open for traffic

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:10 AM IST
PUNE The journey between Pune and Nashik will now encompass a bypass road between Narayangoan and Khed ghat, after it was opened to the public on July 17.

The bypass road, which was sanctioned in 2016, has been completed after land acquisition issues.

The road widening on a stretch between Alephata and Khed was stuck for 18 months, and resumed in October 2020.

Of the 9.3km bypass road, 4.4 km has been constructed on Khed ghat, while 4.9 km is in Narayangaon.

Commuters had demanded a bypass to reduce traffic snarls.

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, was supposed to inaugurate the bypass road on July 17, however on July 16, former MP Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil inaugurated the road.

“I am glad the road is finally open to traffic. We are satisfied with the success of the collective efforts of all the people’s representatives. These bypass roads will enable safe transportation for all, including locals,” said Amol Kolhe, MP from Shirur.

Sharing photos of the bypass roads a few days ago, Union Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “The Narayangaon, Pune bypass will ease travel between Pune and Nashik. Agricultural products would reach Mumbai-Pune market easily”.

Nashik resident Arpita Zende said, “The project was pending for many days and frequent travellers between Pune and Nashik will benefit.”

