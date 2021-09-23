Narendra Giri’s death: CBI probe move welcomed by seers

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar (supreme head) of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani Swami Kailashanand Giri and Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) general secretary Swami Hari Giri have welcomed the state government’s recommendation for a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of ABAP president Narendra Giri.

Narendra Giri, who was also the Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj, was found dead in his room at Baghambari Gaddi Math in the Sangam city on Monday (September 20).

“We welcome the move of the state government recommending a CBI probe into the case. I have been saying from the beginning that there is something fishy in the entire incident and after a thorough probe by the CBI, the truth will come to fore,” said Swami Kailashanand.

He also said both the personal room of Mahant Narendra Giri and the one in which he was found hanging had been sealed. Giri belonged to the Niranjani Akhara and was also serving as its secretary at the time of his death.

“We held a meeting of the Akhara at the Baghambari Math on Thursday and discussed day-to-day business, including how to run the Math, in coming days etc. It has also been decided that a temple or some kind of monument would be constructed at the site where Narendra Giri has been given Bhu (land) Samadhi,” he said.

On being asked about the successor of Mahant Narendra Giri and Balbeer Giri, who Narendra Giri has named as his successor in his purported suicide note, he said, “We are still grieving over the departure of one of our close and highly respectable members of the Akhara”. “In days to come, we will sit together and decide who would be the successor,” said Kailashanand. Balbeer Giri is presently a Mahant of the Niranjani Akhara.

Likewise, ABAP general secretary Swami Hari Giri, while applauding CM Yogi Adityanath for recommending a CBI inquiry, said, “There should be a thorough probe into the incident and no one should reach to any conclusion before the CBI inquiry is over. The mobile phone call details of Narendra Giri, who all came to meet him, was there any property angle behind his death will all be looked into by the CBI and we should wait for its findings,” he said.