Narendra Giri’s death: Security of Anand Giri, other accused to be stepped up in jail

Security of Anand Giri and others, who were booked and sent to 14-day judicial custody after being accused of harassment by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri in his purported suicide note, will be tightened in jail and they will be produced in the court through videoconferencing on the dates of hearing in the case.

Chief judicial magistrate Harendra Nath passed the order on Thursday on the application filed by Anand Giri after hearing the arguments of his advocate Vijay Kumar Dwivedi and the prosecution officer.

The court directed senior superintendent of Naini Central Jail to take necessary steps to make security arrangements for the accused as per the provisions of jail manual and other relevant laws.

CJM directed the senior superintendent of jail that on the next date of hearing, the accused should be produced in the court through videoconferencing.