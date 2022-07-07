Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Narwana MC official arrested for accepting bribe
Narwana MC official arrested for accepting bribe

He allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹ 40,000 from a contractor in lieu of clearing his pending payment pertaining to development works
Published on Jul 07, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The Haryana vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested an executive officer of Narwana municipal council in Jind while allegedly accepting a bribe of 40,000 from a contractor in lieu of clearing his pending payment pertaining to development works.

A spokesman of the bureau said they have arrested Rajender Singh while accepting a graft of 40,000 in lieu of clearing a pending payment of 38 lakhs to a contractor, who had taken a tender to carry out development projects in Narwana area.

