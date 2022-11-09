National Education Policy 2020: Law students of Allahabad University to get disaster management lessons

PRAYAGRAJ: With natural and man-made disasters emerging as a major challenge in our country, especially given its physical diversity, constant efforts are required at various levels to deal with such incidents. Keeping this in mind, officials of the Law faculty of Allahabad University (AU) have decided that the students of BA-LLB (five-year integrated law course) of the department will get lessons in disaster management as well, said varsity officials.

The syllabus of the course is being revised as per provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. This is being done as part of the mega exercise of the varsity administration wherein courses of different subjects and departments are being revised in line with the NEP. These revised courses are to be implemented from the academic session 2023-24 itself. Along with this, biodiversity, media, election and competition law have also been included in the new course in BA-LLB, the officials added.

The Board of Studies (BoS) has given its approval to the new syllabus which would now be placed at the Academic Council (AC) and the Executive Council (EC) of AU and it would be implemented after getting their formal nods. Under the new NEP, local self-government subject has been included in place of computers in BA-LLB first semester. At the same time, from 2006 to 2018, the law students (five-year course) were being taught Philosophy. However, later, during the period of AU’s former VC professor RL Hangloo, the subject of Philosophy was bumped for History.

Now after 12 years i.e. from the academic session 2023-24, History would be removed to make way for Philosophy. With this, three more optional subjects have been included in the new session. Students will be able to study Law, Media Law, and Competition Law. “Under the NEP, the syllabus in five-year law course has been revised. BA-LLB students will now be able to study Biodiversity, Media, Election and Competition Law along with Disaster Management Law. This will be included in the curriculum for the first time,” said Professor RK Chaubey, head of the Law department.

Notably, there are 150 seats, each in AU and CMP Degree College, a constituent college of AU. At the same time, admission will be held on 75 seats each in SS Khanna Girls Degree College and Iswar Saran Degree College. In total, there are 450 seats for BA-LLB course in AU and its three constituent colleges. Under the new education policy in BA-LLB, students will be taught English and environmental law in the first semester. With this, now students will be able to study health and banking law in detail, added Professor Chaubey.

